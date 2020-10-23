Wine 5.20 Released With Various Improvements For Running Windows Software On Linux
Wine 5.20 was just released as the newest bi-weekly development milestone for this solution to run Windows games and other software on Linux, macOS, and other platforms.

Wine 5.20 isn't the most notable update in recent time but has a number of low-level improvements. Among the work in v5.20is continuing the implementation of the DSS crypto provider, fixes for windowless RichEdit handling, support for FLS callbacks, window resizing support in the new console host, and bug fixes. The FLS callbacks are notable for fixing .NET CoreRT crashes and other potential uses.

There are 36 known bug-fixes for Wine 5.20 including mouse input fixes for multiple games, FreeBSD 12.1 crashing on start-up with Wine, and other software-specific fixes.

More details on Wine 5.20 via WineHQ.org.
