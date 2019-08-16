Wine 4.14 Released With The Latest Bits For Running Windows Games/Programs On Linux
Wine 4.14 was released earlier today as the newest bi-weekly point release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 4.14 isn't the most exciting development update, but does have a few notable items:
- New version of the Mono engine with upstream updates.
- PE dlls no longer rely on the MinGW runtime.
- Exception handling fixes on ARM64.
- Various bug fixes.

The 18 known bug fixes range from taking care of a Cygwin crash to multiple LizardSystems issues, a Sims 1 alt-tab issue, a World War Z crash fix, and various other fixes.

More details and download links for Wine 4.14 at WineHQ.org.
