Wine 4.14 was released earlier today as the newest bi-weekly point release for running Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems.
Wine 4.14 isn't the most exciting development update, but does have a few notable items:
- New version of the Mono engine with upstream updates.
- PE dlls no longer rely on the MinGW runtime.
- Exception handling fixes on ARM64.
- Various bug fixes.
The 18 known bug fixes range from taking care of a Cygwin crash to multiple LizardSystems issues, a Sims 1 alt-tab issue, a World War Z crash fix, and various other fixes.
More details and download links for Wine 4.14 at WineHQ.org.
