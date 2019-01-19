With yesterday's release of Wine 4.0-RC7, the regression/bug count is low enough and the situation looking good that the stable Wine 4.0.0 release should be tagged in the next few days.
Wine 4.0-RC7 should be the final release candidate and the stable 4.0 release tagged and issued in a short period of time. Wine founder Alexandre Julliard who manages the releases commented today, "Things are looking good for 4.0, we've made quite a bit of progress on the regressions, thank you to everybody who helped! rc7 should be the last release candidate, please give it a good last check. If no last minute issues are found, I'll release final 4.0 in a couple of days, and lift code freeze :-)"
Wine 4.0 is bringing many new and improved features as the latest time-based annual feature release to the Wine project. Once Wine 4.0 ships, the master repository will open again for new feature development for the Wine 4.x bi-weekly development releases that will then culminate with Wine 5.0 in about twelve months. Wine-Staging also continues closely tracking behind upstream Wine for offering these latest releases with various goodies tacked on across 800+ patches compared to trunk.
