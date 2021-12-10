Wine's Wayland Driver Continues Maturing, Aims To Go Through Wine-Staging
10 December 2021
While it won't make it for the upcoming Wine 7.0, the Wayland driver for natively supporting this X11 successor continues maturing and in the not too distant future will hopefully begin receiving more widespread testing via Wine-Staging.

Alexandros Frantzis has been leading the effort on the Wayland Wine driver to allow for Windows games/applications to run on Wayland compositors without having to go through XWayland. Much progress has been made and now Vulkan and other features are working.

In the first Wayland driver update in several months, Frantzis shares that among the features tested and working well now include: window state handling including resizing/maximization/minimization, OpenGL and Vulkan (including DXVK), display mode changes, multiple monitors, mouse capture / relative motion, pop-ups and transient windows, HiDPI scaling, copy/paste, system tray handling, and more.

There still are some issues being worked through and improvements being made to the code, but overall it's progressing and will aim to be mainlined by first going through Wine-Staging. When getting into Wine-Staging should really help in exposing it to additional user testing where as now it is only available via a separate Git repository with these driver patches.

More details on the latest Wine Wayland driver state via the Wine mailing list.
