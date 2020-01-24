Weston 8.0 Released With DRM HDCP Support, EGL Partial Updates, Headless OpenGL
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 24 January 2020 at 07:08 PM EST.
Weston 8.0 was released today as the newest version of this reference Wayland compositor.

Highlights of Weston 8.0 include better DRM hardware planes support, HDCP content protection in conjunction with the DRM kernel driver back-end, headless OpenGL support, EGL_KHR_partial_update support for allowing partial screen updates for better efficiency with drivers supporting this EGL extension, the direct display extension, a memory optimization, and various other changes.

Weston 8.0 is available from FreeDesktop.org.

Meanwhile planned for release in February is Wayland 1.18 as the next update to the key Wayland code.
