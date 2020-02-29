Wayland-Protocols 1.19 Released With Governance Guide, Updated XDG-Shell
Coming a month after Weston 8.0 and a few weeks after Wayland 1.18 is Wayland-Protocols 1.19 (and subsequently Wayland-Protocols 1.20 over a snafu) as the collection of Wayland protocol specifications.

Wayland-Protocols 1.19 adds a new governance document that outlines the steps for adding and updating Wayland Protocols. There really is no shift in behavior but now the process is formalized for helping new developers.

One of the protocol changes with Wayland-Protocols 1.19 is an updated XDG-Shell that now adds support for repositioning already mapped pop-ups. Previously the protocol did not cover the repositioning of pop-ups that were already mapped but now that language is in place while still leaving flexibility up to the Wayland compositors. The XDG-Shell pop-up repositioning allows for both implicit and explicit repositioning.

The presentation time and XDG-Shell protocols also received new attributes. All the changes of this protocols update can be found here. Wayland-Protocols 1.20 was then released shortly thereafter due to the readme/governance/members documentation accidentally being left out of v1.19.
