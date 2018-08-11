Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Release Candidates For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 11 August 2018 at 08:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
Derek Foreman of Samsung's Open-Source Group put out the release candidates on Friday for the upcoming Wayland 1.16 release as well as the Weston 5.0 reference compositor.

The Wayland 1.16 release candidate hasn't seen any changes over the earlier development release besides updating the contributor documentation to reflect that Gitlab is now used for handling merge requests. The Wayland 1.16 cycle overall was quite light but earlier in the cycle it did see build system updates, dropping of the wl_buffer definition, and the protocol now allows a zero physical size output.

Weston 5.0 meanwhile is where more feature work and prototyping is done by Wayland's upstream contributors. With the Weston 5.0 release candidate are some documentation updates and minor modifications to the Weston library (libweston) and in-vehicle infotainment shell (ivi-shell). Work done this cycle for Weston 5.0 has included DRM compositor updates, atomic mode-setting code landing, display clone mode support, a force-on monitor option, a new touchscreen calibrator, switching to a head-based output API, and various other improvements for this reference Wayland compositor.

Wayland 1.16 and Weston 5.0 are expected to be officially released later this month while for now you can build the release candidates.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Sway 1.0 Alpha 5 Brings Multi-GPU Support, Virtual Keyboard Protocol
Wayland Shells From The Perspective Of WLROOTS
Wayland Protocols 1.16 Released With Few Updates
Libinput 1.12 Is Going To Be A Big Release For Bettering Linux Input
Wayland 1.16 & Weston 5.0 Hit The Beta Milestone
Sway 1.0 Alpha 4 Released With Real-Time Video Capture, Atomic Layout Updates
Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Is Hoping WireGuard Will Be Merged Sooner Rather Than Later
The Best Features Of The Linux 4.18 Kernel
It Looks Like A Steam 64-Bit Client Could Finally Be Near
Purism Shares Latest Librem 5 Phone Hardware Plans, Software Progress
A Look At The Clear Linux Performance For July 2018
NVIDIA 396.51 Linux Graphics Driver Released