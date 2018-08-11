Derek Foreman of Samsung's Open-Source Group put out the release candidates on Friday for the upcoming Wayland 1.16 release as well as the Weston 5.0 reference compositor.
The Wayland 1.16 release candidate hasn't seen any changes over the earlier development release besides updating the contributor documentation to reflect that Gitlab is now used for handling merge requests. The Wayland 1.16 cycle overall was quite light but earlier in the cycle it did see build system updates, dropping of the wl_buffer definition, and the protocol now allows a zero physical size output.
Weston 5.0 meanwhile is where more feature work and prototyping is done by Wayland's upstream contributors. With the Weston 5.0 release candidate are some documentation updates and minor modifications to the Weston library (libweston) and in-vehicle infotainment shell (ivi-shell). Work done this cycle for Weston 5.0 has included DRM compositor updates, atomic mode-setting code landing, display clone mode support, a force-on monitor option, a new touchscreen calibrator, switching to a head-based output API, and various other improvements for this reference Wayland compositor.
Wayland 1.16 and Weston 5.0 are expected to be officially released later this month while for now you can build the release candidates.
