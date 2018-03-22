Wayfire Is A New Wayland Compositor That Supports Desktop Cube, Expo & Other Plugins

Wayfire is a new independent Wayland compositor project built atop libweston. Wayfire supports compositor plug-ins to offer a desktop cube and more, so you can relive the old days when having a spinning desktop cube was all the rage in the early days of Compiz/Beryl.
Learning about this Wayfire compositor this morning and it advertising a desktop cube plug-in sure brings back memories from more than a decade ago:
Wayfire has not only a desktop cube option but also expo / live workspace previews, grid, auto-snap at edges, and other plug-ins. Wayfire is self-described as a 3D Wayland compositor built off the Weston library and supports workspaces, configurable bindings, and is currently working on a variety of visual elements. XWayland should already be working with this compositor. Wayfire is currently tackling tiling window support, window rules, on-screen keyboard support, and more.
If you are interested in learning more about this hobbyist compositor project, stop by Wayfire on GitHub to learn more.
