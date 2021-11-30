Open-Source FPGA-Based RISC-V GPGPU That Supports OpenCL 1.2

While there was the Libre RISC-V GPU effort aiming to provide an open-source GPU accelerator based on RISC-V, it ultimately turned into Libre-SOC with a focus now on the POWER ISA. Meanwhile Vortex is continuing to mature as an open-source, FPGA-based RISC-V GPGPU processor.
Vortex is a RISC-V GPGPU currently for FPGA-based implementation with either the Intel Arria 10 or Intel Stratix 10 working. This general purpose GPU makes use of the RISV-V RV32IMF 32-bit ISA and can yield up to 1024 threads at 250MHz.
Vortex provides support for OpenCL 1.2, but obviously with being an FPGA-based implementation and an early design, it's only capable of roughly 128 Gflops for the compute bandwidth. The memory bandwidth is rated for 16GB/s.
For getting OpenCL going on this soft GPGPU, it does depend upon the POCL "Portable Computing Language" project for its LLVM-based portable OpenCL implementation.
Those interested in this hobbyist project for a RISC-V GPGPU can find Vortex on GitHub.
