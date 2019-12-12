Vim 8.2 Released With Support For Popup Windows
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 12 December 2019 at 12:09 PM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
For those preferring the Vim text editor, Vim 8.2 is out today and its primary new feature is support for "popup windows" and for demonstrating those new capabilities is even a new Vim-based game called Killer Sheep.

Vim 8.2 introduces the concept of popup windows for displaying items like message boxes, function prototypes, code snippets, and other bits of information on top of the text being edited. This ended up being a big addition to Vim 8.2 that introduced a lot of new code. Also significant for Vim 8.2 is text properties for handling features like syntax highlighting rather than using pattern-based highlighting.


For demonstrating the flexibility of Vim 8.2's popup windows and text properties is even a Vim-based game called Killer Sheep to highlight that new code.

Vim 8.2 also has a const command for constants / variables that cannot change, function chaining for method calls, improvements to the installer for Windows, and other enhancements.

More details on Vim 8.2 at Vim.org.
