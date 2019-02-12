Since the start of December the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 update has been available in the company's early access program while now this SDK with the NVENC/NVDEC APIs has rolled out as stable.
The NVIDIA Video Codec SDK 9.0 brings some big changes particularly around the Turing GPU support with faster decode, support for higher image quality encoding on H.264/H.265, efficiency enhancements, better CUDA interoperability, and other new capabilities enabled for NVIDIA's latest graphics processors.
On Linux, using this latest Video Codec SDK 9.0 stable release requires the recently released NVIDIA 418.30 driver update.
Downloading of the NVIDIA Video Codec SDK does require a NVIDIA developer account while there is more information on the capabilities of this GPU-accelerated encode/decode SDK via developer.nvidia.com.
