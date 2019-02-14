Celebrate Valentine's Day By Going Premium To Support Linux Benchmarking
Written by Michael Larabel in Premium on 14 February 2019 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
PREMIUM --
If you enjoy the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day of the year, now approaching the 15th birthday of Phoronix, consider taking part in our Valentine's Day special to "go premium" to help support the site while being able to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.

Now through the end of day 15 February (regardless of timezone), a Phoronix Premium special is underway so you can join at a discounted rate. Premium is what helps offset the significant losses imposed by those using ad-blockers to view the site, advertising revenue hits due to GDPR, and the overall state of ads applying significant pressure to everything. By joining Phoronix Premium the primary benefits are enjoying the site ad-free while still supporting the web-site and also multi-page articles are conveniently showed on a single page. Plus there's also a premium-only section of the forums and priority access for test requests / feedback for future tests you'd like me to conduct on Phoronix.

For this Valentine's Day special through Friday, you can join Phoronix Premium for just $20 USD per year compared to the normal rate of $35 USD per year. Phoronix Premium lifetime subscriptions can also be had for $100 USD for lifetime access compared to the normal rate of $150 USD. The normal rates may also go up slightly later in the year, so now is the time to get in on a discount. Another premium sale isn't expected until the Phoronix 15th birthday (and Phoronix Test Suite's 11th birthday) in June. The funds used are to keep this site going, cover server resources, hardware expenditures, and related expenses.

To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then within a few minutes (or hours, if I'm sleeping), I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.

That's all, thanks for your support, and have a nice Valentine's Day.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Premium News
It's Time For The Premium 2018 Winter Sale To Show Your Linux Benchmarking Support
Black Friday Deal: Go Premium While Supporting Linux Hardware Reviews & Open-Source News
Phoronix Is Now On The Open-Source-Friendly Liberapay
Yes, We Like Bitcoin & Other Crypto Currencies
Show Your Love For Linux Hardware & Benchmarking This Valentine's Day
Phoronix Premium, Black Friday / Cyber Monday / Winter Shopping Reminders
Popular News This Week
Electron Apps Are Bad, So Now You Can Create Desktop Apps With HTML5 + Golang
VLC 4.0 Media Player Eyeing New User Interface, Better Wayland Support & VR/3D
LibreOffice 6.2 Shipping Today With User Interface Improvements, Many New Features
GTK+ No More - It's Just GTK As Developers Prepare For This Year's GTK 4.0
There's Finally A GUI For Manipulating Intel CPU Voltages Under Linux
GNOME 3.32 Beta Released With Performance Improvements, Last Minute Features