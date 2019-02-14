Celebrate Valentine's Day By Going Premium To Support Linux Benchmarking

If you enjoy the new and original content on Phoronix each and every day of the year, now approaching the 15th birthday of Phoronix, consider taking part in our Valentine's Day special to "go premium" to help support the site while being able to enjoy the site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and other benefits.
Now through the end of day 15 February (regardless of timezone), a Phoronix Premium special is underway so you can join at a discounted rate. Premium is what helps offset the significant losses imposed by those using ad-blockers to view the site, advertising revenue hits due to GDPR, and the overall state of ads applying significant pressure to everything. By joining Phoronix Premium the primary benefits are enjoying the site ad-free while still supporting the web-site and also multi-page articles are conveniently showed on a single page. Plus there's also a premium-only section of the forums and priority access for test requests / feedback for future tests you'd like me to conduct on Phoronix.
For this Valentine's Day special through Friday, you can join Phoronix Premium for just $20 USD per year compared to the normal rate of $35 USD per year. Phoronix Premium lifetime subscriptions can also be had for $100 USD for lifetime access compared to the normal rate of $150 USD. The normal rates may also go up slightly later in the year, so now is the time to get in on a discount. Another premium sale isn't expected until the Phoronix 15th birthday (and Phoronix Test Suite's 11th birthday) in June. The funds used are to keep this site going, cover server resources, hardware expenditures, and related expenses.
To take advantage of this deal, first ensure you need to be registered on the Phoronix Forums as the forums are what handles the subscription/user management aspect. There isn't any integrated sales support in there so the normal prices of premium subscriptions are listed there still. To get the discounted deals of $20 for a year subscription or $100 for a lifetime subscription, PayPal the amount of money to [email protected] (or you can use this PayPal link). Sending any amount extra will be treated as a tip, thanks! Then within a few minutes (or hours, if I'm sleeping), I'll manually have activated your forum account to premium status. If your payment email address is different from your forum's registered email address, please include your forum username when making the payment.
That's all, thanks for your support, and have a nice Valentine's Day.
Add A Comment