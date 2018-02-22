The Community Has Brought The Unity 8 Desktop To Ubuntu 18.04
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 February 2018 at 10:21 AM EST. 9 Comments
UBUNTU --
Besides bringing Ubuntu Touch to new mobile devices, the UBports team has also managed to continue their community-driven work on advancing the Unity 8 convergence desktop after Canonical abandoned work on it last year. They now have Unity 8 working on top of Ubuntu 18.04 LTS.

The UBPorts' fork of Unity 8 is now working on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS where as previously they were focused on older versions of Ubuntu. Installation instructions can be found via this GitHub repository with this being work found outside of the official Ubuntu archives. Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and 18.04 LTS users can make use of the project's install scripts where they have assembled an APT archive with their own packages of Unity 8 complete with Mir.

Here's a video one of their project members posted today of their Unity 8 work on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS in its current development form:


Unity 8 is still of alpha quality, but it's an alternative for those missing out on the old Unity experience or still hoping for the dream of a fully converged Ubuntu desktop experience. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with GNOME Shell remains the default desktop for this next Ubuntu Long Term Support release due out in April.
9 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch Ported To The Moto G 2014
Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS Will Default To The New Installer
UBports Continues Working On Unity 8, Developer ISO Coming
Snapd 2.31 Better Supports Wayland Via Mir, Canonical Hires Another Mir Developer
Mir 0.30 Released With Improved Wayland Support
Ubuntu 16.04.4 LTS Planned For Release 1 March
Popular News This Week
GNOME 3.28 Beta Released With Many Improvements
Intel Open-Sources LLVM Graphics Compiler, Compute Runtime With OpenCL 2.1+
Wine-Staging Will No Longer Be Putting Out New Releases
AMD May Have Accidentally Outed Vulkan 1.1
KDE Amarok Music Player Receives Revived Port To Qt5 / KF5
FreeBSD Finally Gets Mitigated For Spectre & Meltdown