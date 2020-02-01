Unity 2020.2 Bringing Some Hefty Performance Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 21 September 2020 at 08:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Not only did Unity Software experience a successful IPO last week but they also rolled out the Unity 2020.2 engine into public beta and with that comes some "major speed-ups" for performance.

A week ago Unity pushed out the 2020.2 beta with various programming/tooling enhancements, improvements for the artistic / asset creation experience, VFX Graph updates, the Universal Render Pipeline approaching closer to parity with the Built-In Render Pipeline, native Apple Arm silicon support, and improvements for making use of Unity within the media and entertainment industry.

Today the company put out a new blog post outlining some of the big ticket performance optimizations to find with Unity 2020.2. Among the performance work for Unity 2020.2 are nested prefab optimizations, editor workflow optimizations, a job queue optimization yielding a ~2x speed-up for scheduling of large parallel jobs, camera optimizations, 2D texture loading optimizations, and the Profile Analyzer has reached version 1.0.

Unity also revealed they have more optimizations coming next year with Unity 2021. More details on their latest performance achievements for this wildly popular game engine via blogs.unity3d.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Unvanquished Game, Assets Are Now Fully Open-Source Compliant
Feral's GameMode 1.6 Released For Optimizing The Linux Gaming Experience
SuperTuxKart 1.2 Brings Better Gamepad Support, Other Features
FUTEX2 Still Being Worked On For Benefiting Linux Gaming & Much More
Unity Game Engine Planning For Many Improvements In 2021
FNA FAudio 20.08 Released With WMA Decoding Powered By GStreamer
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Microsoft Has A Large Presence At This Year's X.Org Conference
"Microsoft Wants To Create A Complete Virtualization Stack With Linux"
Red Hat Has Been Working On New NVFS File-System
Succeeding GNOME 3.38 Will Be "GNOME 40" - Yes, GNOME Forty
Gamescope Continues Advancing As Wayland/Vulkan Compositor Backed By Valve
OpenPOWER Summit 2020 Was This Week With Many Interesting Hardware/Software Talks
Ray-Tracing Support For AMDGPU LLVM Back-End Lands For RDNA 2
GNOME 3.38 Released With Many New Features, Better Performance