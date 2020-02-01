Not only did Unity Software experience a successful IPO last week but they also rolled out the Unity 2020.2 engine into public beta and with that comes some "major speed-ups" for performance.
A week ago Unity pushed out the 2020.2 beta with various programming/tooling enhancements, improvements for the artistic / asset creation experience, VFX Graph updates, the Universal Render Pipeline approaching closer to parity with the Built-In Render Pipeline, native Apple Arm silicon support, and improvements for making use of Unity within the media and entertainment industry.
Today the company put out a new blog post outlining some of the big ticket performance optimizations to find with Unity 2020.2. Among the performance work for Unity 2020.2 are nested prefab optimizations, editor workflow optimizations, a job queue optimization yielding a ~2x speed-up for scheduling of large parallel jobs, camera optimizations, 2D texture loading optimizations, and the Profile Analyzer has reached version 1.0.
Unity also revealed they have more optimizations coming next year with Unity 2021. More details on their latest performance achievements for this wildly popular game engine via blogs.unity3d.com.
