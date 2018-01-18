Unity Game Engine Working On Graphics Rendering Improvements For 2018

The Unity game engine has a New Year's resolution of improving its graphics renderer abilities in 2018.
Last week the first public beta of the Unity 2018.1 cross-platform game engine was released. With that beta brought a scriptable render pipeline but that's not all the graphics work they have planned for this calendar year.
Tim Cooper of Unity Technologies has written a lengthy blog post this morning detailing some of their planned enhancements and early screenshots. The scriptable render pipeline is one component of their 2018 plans in moving control to C# script for how a project renders rather than being hard-coded as a monolithic pipeline. In Unity 2018.1 two rendering pipelines made readily available are a lightweight rendering pipeline and a high definition rendering pipeline.
Unity in 2018 is also working on a new post-processing stack for better effects and better handling of custom effects.
Unity Shader Graph is also inbound as a way for constructing shaders visually rather than hand writing shaders.
More details about this ongoing rendering work via the Unity 3D blog. The post doesn't make any explicit mentions of any planned Vulkan improvements.
