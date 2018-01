Unity Game Engine Working On Graphics Rendering Improvements For 2018

The Unity game engine has a New Year's resolution of improving its graphics renderer abilities in 2018.Last week the first public beta of the Unity 2018.1 cross-platform game engine was released. With that beta brought a scriptable render pipeline but that's not all the graphics work they have planned for this calendar year.Tim Cooper of Unity Technologies has written a lengthy blog post this morning detailing some of their planned enhancements and early screenshots. The scriptable render pipeline is one component of their 2018 plans in moving control to C# script for how a project renders rather than being hard-coded as a monolithic pipeline. In Unity 2018.1 two rendering pipelines made readily available are a lightweight rendering pipeline and a high definition rendering pipeline.

Unity in 2018 is also working on a new post-processing stack for better effects and better handling of custom effects.Unity Shader Graph is also inbound as a way for constructing shaders visually rather than hand writing shaders.More details about this ongoing rendering work via the Unity 3D blog . The post doesn't make any explicit mentions of any planned Vulkan improvements.