Unity Game Engine Working On Graphics Rendering Improvements For 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 18 January 2018 at 09:49 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
The Unity game engine has a New Year's resolution of improving its graphics renderer abilities in 2018.

Last week the first public beta of the Unity 2018.1 cross-platform game engine was released. With that beta brought a scriptable render pipeline but that's not all the graphics work they have planned for this calendar year.

Tim Cooper of Unity Technologies has written a lengthy blog post this morning detailing some of their planned enhancements and early screenshots. The scriptable render pipeline is one component of their 2018 plans in moving control to C# script for how a project renders rather than being hard-coded as a monolithic pipeline. In Unity 2018.1 two rendering pipelines made readily available are a lightweight rendering pipeline and a high definition rendering pipeline.


Unity in 2018 is also working on a new post-processing stack for better effects and better handling of custom effects.

Unity Shader Graph is also inbound as a way for constructing shaders visually rather than hand writing shaders.

More details about this ongoing rendering work via the Unity 3D blog. The post doesn't make any explicit mentions of any planned Vulkan improvements.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unreal Engine 4.19 Preview Rolls Out With Renderer Enhancements
Godot 3.0 Release Candidate 1 Debuts Ahead Of This Imminent Game Engine Release
Game Porter Feral Interactive Is Up To Around 72 Employees
Unity 2018.1 Introducing A "Scriptable Render Pipeline"
The Most Popular Linux Gaming News For 2017
There Still Are Some Pain Points For Linux Gaming Moving Into 2018
Popular News
The Combined Impact Of Retpoline + KPTI On Ubuntu Linux
Intel Posts Updated Microcode Files For Linux
Firefox 59 Is Dropping GTK2 Support
AMD Retpoline Benchmarks From FX To Threadripper & EPYC
AMD CPUs Are Potentially Vulnerable To Spectre / Variant 2
Nextcloud Rolls Out Audio/Video/Chat Support