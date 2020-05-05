Unigine Engine Turns 15 Years Old For Delivering First-Rate Linux Graphics

Unigine Engine remains one of the most Linux-friendly game/graphics engines out there though still limited for now to OpenGL rendering. Unigine Corp supported Linux long before Valve's Steam release. In any case, moving forward we will hopefully see more games powered by Unigine given their recent Unigine Community Edition free version.
In marking fifteen years since the initial release of Unigine, here is a look back at their original release:
Compared to the latest capabilities in their newest Unigine 2 releases:
Hopefully they manage to put out a new/updated tech demo soon for incorporating their latest Unigine 2 engine advancements.