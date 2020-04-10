Unigine Community Edition Offers Engine For Free To Non-Commercial/Academic Projects

Unigine Corp has announced a new "Community" edition of their visually stunning, cross-platform game/simulation engine that will be available to non-commercial projects and academic entities.
Unigine 2 Community is available for free for non-commercial/academic users. This is great to see with the engine long being Linux-friendly and among the most visually stunning engines albeit a long overdue move when there is the likes of Unity and Unreal Engine becoming more accessible to the masses and also increasing competition by the open-source Godot engine.
Unigine 2.11 is also out today and features performance improvements, support for SDL with input handling and window management, improved particles shading, usability improvements to Unigine Editor, and much more.
1 Comment