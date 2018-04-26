The visually stunning and technically advanced Unigine 2 engine that is well supported on Linux is out with a new release, Unigine 2.7. Unigine 2.7 rolls out with updated SDK offerings of Unigine 2 Entertainment, Unigine 2 Engineering, and Unigine 2 Sim depending upon your commercial needs.
While Unigine 2 still isn't used by many games out there, it appears their simulation/professional offerings remain of relevance to many organizations and they continue doing a dandy job at supporting Linux. At the very least, their engine remains very stunning and a beauty to look at the rendered screenshots.
The Unigine 2.7 release rolls out a static global illumination solution, improved assets system, a major update to its Unigine Editor 2, improved anti-aliasing, easier configuration for multi-channel rendering, an improved performance profiler, and general performance optimizations.
There are also various other improvements with Unigine 2.7, but sadly no word on any Vulkan support plans.
More details on Unigine 2.7 at the developer log.
Add A Comment