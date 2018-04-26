The visually stunning and technically advanced Unigine 2 engine that is well supported on Linux is out with a new release, Unigine 2.7. Unigine 2.7 rolls out with updated SDK offerings of Unigine 2 Entertainment, Unigine 2 Engineering, and Unigine 2 Sim depending upon your commercial needs.While Unigine 2 still isn't used by many games out there, it appears their simulation/professional offerings remain of relevance to many organizations and they continue doing a dandy job at supporting Linux. At the very least, their engine remains very stunning and a beauty to look at the rendered screenshots.

The Unigine 2.7 release rolls out a static global illumination solution, improved assets system, a major update to its Unigine Editor 2, improved anti-aliasing, easier configuration for multi-channel rendering, an improved performance profiler, and general performance optimizations.