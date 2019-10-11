Ubuntu's ZFS Trajectory Is Going From Exciting To Even More Exciting
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 15 October 2019 at 06:50 AM EDT. 1 Comment
While it is already exciting to have the Ubuntu 19.10 desktop easily support installations to a root ZFS file-system, moving ahead with their original Zsys effort it should be even more exciting for Ubuntu storage possibilities on both the desktop and server.

With Ubuntu 19.10 due for release on Thursday and the ZFS support now plumbed through Ubiquity and ready for the release, Canonical's Didier Roche wrote about this Ubuntu 19.10 ZFS support.

While this experimental Ubuntu 19.10 feature is great and has been working out on the boxes we've been trying locally, their ongoing work for Zsys should open up even more possibilities with Roche indeed teasing the future. "But this is far from being the end of our road to our enhanced ZFS support in Ubuntu! Actually, the most interesting and exciting part (from a user’s perspective) will come with Zsys...We’ll shed some light on this on the next blog post which will explain what Zsys is really, what it does bring to the table and what our future plans are. The future of ZFS on root on Ubuntu is bright, I’m personally really excited about what this is going to bring to both server and desktop users! (And yes, we can cook up some very nice features for our desktop users with ZFS)!"


You can read Didier's post in full on his blog.

So what are you hoping for out of ZFS+Zsys with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS? With SUSE continuing to support Btrfs and Red Hat continuing to invest in XFS+Stratis, it's looking like Canonical is going all in on ZFS for both desktop and server as their storage play.
