UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Is Being Prepared With On-Screen Keyboard Themes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 January 2019 at 06:40 PM EST. 2 Comments
UBUNTU --
The UBports folks that continue to maintain and advance Ubuntu Touch are preparing their OTA-7 update for release with a few new features.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 came out just a month ago while OTA-7 is now available for testing and is expected to be officially released next week. With just one month having passed and their limited resources, understandably it's not a big feature release.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 is bringing support for themes to its on-screen keyboard as the primary new feature. This update also has some fixes ranging from mobile network issues to devices with low amounts of RAM running out of memory and that killing Unity 8. There is also a slightly updated version of Libhybris for Android driver compatibility, support in Mir for Android 7 on Qualcomm smartphones, and some minor web browser updates. Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 also now supports installing to the Nexus 7 2013 WiFi model.

More details on the pending Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 release can be found via UBports.com.
2 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Had A Very Busy 2018 But Not Everything Turned Out As Planned
Ubuntu Mir Developer Creates New Wayland Debug Tool
Lubuntu Will Stop Providing 32-Bit Releases - Starting With 19.04
Mir 1.1 Released With EGLStreams KMS Support To Work With NVIDIA's Binary Driver
OpenSSL 1.1.1 With TLS 1.3 Being Back-Ported To Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Now Available On Select Dell Precision Laptops
Popular News This Week
Microsoft Had Another Year Of Big Open-Source Surprises
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
PulseEffects: A System-Wide Equalizer For PulseAudio
Linus Torvalds' New Helper Is Working Out Well For Linux 4.21
Intel Contributes Its Parallel STL Implementation To LLVM
Mesa Made Massive Progress In 2018 On Open-Source Vulkan / OpenGL Drivers