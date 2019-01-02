UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Is Being Prepared With On-Screen Keyboard Themes

The UBports folks that continue to maintain and advance Ubuntu Touch are preparing their OTA-7 update for release with a few new features.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 came out just a month ago while OTA-7 is now available for testing and is expected to be officially released next week. With just one month having passed and their limited resources, understandably it's not a big feature release.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 is bringing support for themes to its on-screen keyboard as the primary new feature. This update also has some fixes ranging from mobile network issues to devices with low amounts of RAM running out of memory and that killing Unity 8. There is also a slightly updated version of Libhybris for Android driver compatibility, support in Mir for Android 7 on Qualcomm smartphones, and some minor web browser updates. Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 also now supports installing to the Nexus 7 2013 WiFi model.
More details on the pending Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 release can be found via UBports.com.
