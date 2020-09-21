Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released With More Phones Supported, UI Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 September 2020 at 06:28 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The UBports community has announced the release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 as their newest over-the-air update to this Ubuntu mobile operating system.

With Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 now supported are the Sony Xperia X/XZ/Performance and OnePlus 3/3T devices. This is on top of around one dozen other devices from the LG Nexus 4/5 to earlier OnePlus devices, FairPhone 2, Nexus 7, and different Meizu and BQ devices from the early days of the Ubuntu Touch effort at Canonical.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 brings QtWebEngine 5.14 as a big upgrade compared to v5.11, refinements to the System Settings area, various UI/design improvements to many core apps, and many bug fixes.


More details on all of the changes to find with Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 via UBports.com.
