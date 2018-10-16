Ubuntu Server Is Making It Easier To Deploy Let's Encrypt SSL Certificates

The Ubuntu Server developers are looking to make it easier to deploy free SSL/TLS certificates from Let's Encrypt.
Robie Basak of Canonical has been working on a Snap package for Certbot, one of the command-line clients for automating the setup process of generating and deploying certificates from Let's Encrypt.
With this Snap one just needs to install Apache HTTPD or Nginx just as they would otherwise on Ubuntu and then via Snap can easily install and run Certbot for obtaining and installing the certificate and adjusting the web server to utilize HTTPS.
Details via this call for testing and today's Ubuntu Server development summary ahead of the official Ubuntu 18.10 release set for Thursday.
