Last year Canonical announced work on a new text-based server installer for Ubuntu. It's come a long way over the past year and will be the default server installer with 18.04 LTS.
Their new server installer dubbed "Subiquity" (Server Ubiquity, their default graphical desktop installer is named Ubiquity) is a bit more differentiating than the Debian text-based installer that Ubuntu Server has defaulted to up to this point.
When trying it out last April it was in very rough shape but when trying back in November it was in much better shape.
Canonical's Dustin Kirkland has now confirmed that Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS will in fact be using this new installer. Great to hear and I can't wait to try it out on the latest Bionic Beaver images.
4 Comments