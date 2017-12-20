Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS Dropping 32-Bit/i386 Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 20 December 2017 at 01:55 PM EST. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
With Ubuntu 17.10 the 32-bit desktop image/installer was dropped while for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release they plan to do away with the ubuntu-server i386 release.

With no objections having been raised over a comment period the past nearly two months on the Ubuntu Server mailing list, Josh Powers of Canonical has issued the go-ahead to do away with the Ubuntu Server i386 daily images and the subsequent final Bionic Beaver release.


It's been quite a while since there were i386 AMD/Intel servers produced...


This change is just affecting the ubuntu-server i386 release while there will continue to be the x86 32-bit mini ISO image, Debian Installer image, and the i386 package archive will continue to exist. So for those running Ubuntu Server x86_64 you can still install i386 packages if needed, but the official Ubuntu Server image on the x86 front will be just x86_64.


Confirmation on ubuntu-release. In the unlikely event you still are using an i386 server, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS continues to be offered.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Mir Had A Wild Year From Nearly Being Killed Alongside Unity 8 To Growing With Wayland
Mir 0.29 Released To Improve Their Wayland Implementation
Ubuntu Developers Working Towards The Eventual Demotion Of GTK2
Ubuntu Is Getting Ready To Further Demote Python 2
Mir 0.29 Being Prepped For Release As Canonical Pushes On With Mir-Wayland
Popular News
It Looks Like VLC 3.0 Will Finally Be Released Soon
KWin On Wayland Without X11 Support Can Startup So Fast It Causes Problems
Qualcomm Mentions "Vulkan2" & What I Would Suspect Of "Vulkan 2.0"
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS 17.12 Released
It's Been Four Years Since SteamOS Began Shipping With Not Much To Show
Systemd 236 Brings Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Partitions, New Options