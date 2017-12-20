With Ubuntu 17.10 the 32-bit desktop image/installer was dropped while for the upcoming Ubuntu 18.04 LTS release they plan to do away with the ubuntu-server i386 release.With no objections having been raised over a comment period the past nearly two months on the Ubuntu Server mailing list, Josh Powers of Canonical has issued the go-ahead to do away with the Ubuntu Server i386 daily images and the subsequent final Bionic Beaver release.



It's been quite a while since there were i386 AMD/Intel servers produced...

This change is just affecting the ubuntu-server i386 release while there will continue to be the x86 32-bit mini ISO image, Debian Installer image, and the i386 package archive will continue to exist. So for those running Ubuntu Server x86_64 you can still install i386 packages if needed, but the official Ubuntu Server image on the x86 front will be just x86_64.