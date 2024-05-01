Canonical Releases Landscape 24.04 LTS With New Snap Management, New Web Portal
Following last week's release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Canonical has now rolled out Landscape 24.04 LTS as the first long-term support version of this commercial software for managing a fleet of Ubuntu systems from a web-based portal. Landscape is part of the Ubuntu Pro subscription package and from the web-based environment makes it easier to manage Ubuntu systems in the enterprise.
Besides being Canonical's first Landscape LTS release to come with 12 years of support, Landscape 24.04 brings a number of new features including Snap and repository management controls. The web portal has also been redesigned within Canonical's Vanilla Framework. Their Vanilla Framework relies on React JS for the web based user interface.
Landscape 24.04 LTS also has point-and-click repository mirroring, new API additions, better support for managing Ubutnu Core deployments, and other new features for this software that is available to Ubuntu Pro customers.
Those wanting to learn more about the Landscape 24.04 LTS release can do so via the Ubuntu Blog.
