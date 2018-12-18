Mir 1.1 Released With EGLStreams KMS Support To Work With NVIDIA's Binary Driver
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 December 2018 at 12:01 PM EST. 9 Comments
The Canonical developers maintaining the Mir display server with its modern focus on being a Wayland compositor have just issued Mir 1.1.

The primary addition with Mir 1.1 is the introduction of NVIDIA proprietary driver support by means of adding an EGLStreams KMS back-end that is compatible with the NVIDIA Linux driver architecture. If you are on the latest NVIDIA Linux drivers, it's now possible to fire up Mir 1.1 and enjoy its functionality and Wayland support.

Mir 1.1 also has improvements around switching logic, musl libc compatibility work, and other fixes. Mir 1.1 does break the Mir platform graphics ABI while the other Mir components are unchanged.

More details on Mir 1.1 along with its Mir Kiosk Snap and EGMDE example desktop can be found via today's discourse.ubuntu.com announcement.
