Canonical Begins Offering Ubuntu Images Optimized For Intel CPUs

Canonical has begun publishing Ubuntu install images that are optimized for use on next-generation Intel IoT platforms.
Canonical with cooperation from Intel is beginning to publish ISO images of Ubuntu Core 20 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop that are optimized for Intel Atom X6000E series / Pentium / Celeron N / Celeron J processors (Elkhart Lake) as well as Intel 11th Gen Core processors.
Canonical announced the optimized Ubuntu builds for Intel processors today and for their part is also hoping more commercial services for those deploying Intel IoT powered devices. Details at this time on their actual Intel optimizations are light.
The Ubuntu Core 20 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Intel-optimized builds can be downloaded at Ubuntu.com. Will be digging more into these images shortly.
