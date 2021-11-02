Canonical Begins Offering Ubuntu Images Optimized For Intel CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 2 November 2021 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Canonical has begun publishing Ubuntu install images that are optimized for use on next-generation Intel IoT platforms.

Canonical with cooperation from Intel is beginning to publish ISO images of Ubuntu Core 20 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS desktop that are optimized for Intel Atom X6000E series / Pentium / Celeron N / Celeron J processors (Elkhart Lake) as well as Intel 11th Gen Core processors.

Canonical announced the optimized Ubuntu builds for Intel processors today and for their part is also hoping more commercial services for those deploying Intel IoT powered devices. Details at this time on their actual Intel optimizations are light.

The Ubuntu Core 20 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Intel-optimized builds can be downloaded at Ubuntu.com. Will be digging more into these images shortly.
Add A Comment
Related News
Canonical Looking For Community Feedback As Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Development Begins
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Frame As A Full-Screen Shell Built On Mir
Mir 2.5 Released With Wayland Extension Updates For Better Handling On-Screen Keyboards
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
Pat Gelsinger's Open-Source Bias, Intel's Pledge To Openness