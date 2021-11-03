Ubuntu Continues Work On Flutter+Dart Written Firmware-Updater Utility

Along with the work-in-progress new Ubuntu desktop installer, another GUI project being pursued by Canonical going into the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle is the "firmware-updater" as a firmware updating GUI solution written in the Flutter toolkit and Dart.
Canonical has been quietly working on firmware-updater as a GUI front-end for handling firmware updating on Ubuntu Linux. Fortunately, this isn't reinventing the wheel entirely but basically a Flutter-geared GUI front-end to the wonderful FWUPD utility with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service.
Yes, there is already GNOME Firmware (gnome-firmware) as a GUI to FWUPD along with some support in the GNOME Software Center while with the Flutter/Dart usage of this "firmware-updater" is catering to Ubuntu's own needs and integrating well with their desktop. Likewise, will presumably be distributed in Snap form.
Canonical's firmware-updater continues to be developed on GitHub. This week's Ubuntu desktop team update offers the latest look at their progress on the Firmware Updater as well as the desktop installer. The firmware updating tool continues working on its FWUPD integration and implementing various GUI features. It will be interesting to see the state of both projects as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS nears in the spring. Similarly, Canonical continues investing heavily in improved integration around Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2).
