Ubuntu Continues Work On Flutter+Dart Written Firmware-Updater Utility
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 3 November 2021 at 09:00 AM EDT. 8 Comments
UBUNTU --
Along with the work-in-progress new Ubuntu desktop installer, another GUI project being pursued by Canonical going into the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle is the "firmware-updater" as a firmware updating GUI solution written in the Flutter toolkit and Dart.

Canonical has been quietly working on firmware-updater as a GUI front-end for handling firmware updating on Ubuntu Linux. Fortunately, this isn't reinventing the wheel entirely but basically a Flutter-geared GUI front-end to the wonderful FWUPD utility with the Linux Vendor Firmware Service.

Yes, there is already GNOME Firmware (gnome-firmware) as a GUI to FWUPD along with some support in the GNOME Software Center while with the Flutter/Dart usage of this "firmware-updater" is catering to Ubuntu's own needs and integrating well with their desktop. Likewise, will presumably be distributed in Snap form.

Canonical's firmware-updater continues to be developed on GitHub. This week's Ubuntu desktop team update offers the latest look at their progress on the Firmware Updater as well as the desktop installer. The firmware updating tool continues working on its FWUPD integration and implementing various GUI features. It will be interesting to see the state of both projects as Ubuntu 22.04 LTS nears in the spring. Similarly, Canonical continues investing heavily in improved integration around Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL2).
8 Comments
Related News
Canonical Begins Offering Ubuntu Images Optimized For Intel CPUs
Canonical Looking For Community Feedback As Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Development Begins
Trying Out Ubuntu's New Flutter+Curtin-Powered Desktop Installer Was Disappointing
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" Begins Development
Ubuntu 21.10 Released With GNOME 40 Desktop, Many Underlying Improvements
Canonical Announces Ubuntu Frame As A Full-Screen Shell Built On Mir
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 94 To Start Using EGL On Linux - Better Performance, Lower Power Use
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
Fedora 35 Cleared For Release Next Week
Newest Linux Optimizations Can Achieve 10M IOPS Per-Core With IO_uring
Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W Launches As Newer, Faster $10 Single Board Computer
Amazon Open-Sources Babelfish for PostgreSQL To More Easily Move Away From Microsoft SQL
The 15 Most Interesting Linux 5.15 Kernel Features From NTFS3 To KSMBD & DAMON
Pat Gelsinger's Open-Source Bias, Intel's Pledge To Openness