Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now Available For Download
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 21 April 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT. 10 Comments
UBUNTU --
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" is now available for download.

Today marks the debut of the latest Ubuntu Long-Term Support release. Ubuntu 22.04 pulls in many package updates over Ubuntu 21.10, including some GNOME 42 components, now defaults to using GNOME's Wayland session with NVIDIA's driver, GNOME triple buffering patches are included, systemd-oomd integration for out-of-memory handling, adjusting its POWER support baseline, and many other updates. Linux 5.15 LTS is the default kernel of Ubuntu 22.04, GCC 11.2 is the default system compiler, and Mesa 22.0 provides the open-source graphics driver support. Canonical has been working on a new desktop installer for Ubuntu but with the 22.04 LTS release the existing Ubiquity remains the default.


While waiting for Canonical's official release announcement, the official Ubuntu 22.04 LTS images can be downloaded now at releases.ubuntu.com.

During the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS press briefing, Mark Shuttleworth also indicated he is looking at a possible IPO for Canonical in 2023.
10 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Eyes More Industrial Usage By Offering Up Real-Time Kernel Beta
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
Ubuntu's Zsys For OpenZFS Linux Installs Sees First Update In A Year
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
Ubuntu Talks Up Faster KDE Snaps, But Still Takes A While For Cold Apps To Launch
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Fedora Planning To Introduce Major Package Management Changes Next Year
Sony Contributes ~73%+ Performance Improvement For exFAT Linux Driver
Google Chrome/Chromium Experimenting With A Qt Back-End
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
GNU C Library Dropping Various SSSE3 Optimized Code Paths
Box86 0.2.6 / Box64 0.1.8 Released With Working Steam & Steam Play On Non-x86 CPUs
LXQt 1.1 Released With XDG Desktop Portal Integration, Other New Features
SUSE/openSUSE Developing "Adaptable Linux Platform" For Next-Gen SUSE Linux Enterprise