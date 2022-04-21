Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now Available For Download

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS "Jammy Jellyfish" is now available for download.
Today marks the debut of the latest Ubuntu Long-Term Support release. Ubuntu 22.04 pulls in many package updates over Ubuntu 21.10, including some GNOME 42 components, now defaults to using GNOME's Wayland session with NVIDIA's driver, GNOME triple buffering patches are included, systemd-oomd integration for out-of-memory handling, adjusting its POWER support baseline, and many other updates. Linux 5.15 LTS is the default kernel of Ubuntu 22.04, GCC 11.2 is the default system compiler, and Mesa 22.0 provides the open-source graphics driver support. Canonical has been working on a new desktop installer for Ubuntu but with the 22.04 LTS release the existing Ubiquity remains the default.
While waiting for Canonical's official release announcement, the official Ubuntu 22.04 LTS images can be downloaded now at releases.ubuntu.com.
During the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS press briefing, Mark Shuttleworth also indicated he is looking at a possible IPO for Canonical in 2023.
