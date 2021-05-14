Ubuntu 21.10 Begins Transition To PHP 8.0 By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 May 2021 at 06:13 AM EDT. 4 Comments
UBUNTU --
While PHP 8.0 was released at the end of last year, it wasn't added to Ubuntu 21.04 given all the changes at play over PHP 7.4. But now for Ubuntu 21.10, that transition to PHP 8 is now happening to ensure it's in good enough shape for the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS cycle.

With several months having passed since PHP 8.0's release to allow for more testing and a few point releases with bug fixes, Ubuntu developers are working to transition now from PHP 7.4 to PHP 8.0 by default for Ubuntu 21.10. This extra time has also allowed PHP developers to address any PHP code incompatibilities with PHP 8.

Bryce Harrington of Canonical announced on Wednesday that the transition has begun. PHP 8.0 has been pulled in from Debian Experimental and set as the default PHP. Over the next few weeks other components of their PHP stack will likely be rebuilt and otherwise updated for PHP 8.0. Details in this mailing list post.

PHP 8.1 with more new features meanwhile is expected around the end of this year. We'll likely see PHP 8.1 be used for the Ubuntu 22.04 long-term support release next spring.
4 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 Released - Still Working Toward Ubuntu 20.04 Transition
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins
Ubuntu 21.04 Released With Wayland By Default, New Dark Theme
Ubuntu 21.04 Testing Week Continues For Taming The Hirsute Hippo
Ubuntu 21.04 Beta Released For This Linux 5.11 Powered Update With Wayland By Default
Canonical Releases "Ubuntu on Windows Community Preview"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
LibreOffice Merges Initial Support For Compiling To WebAssembly
FreeBSD Is Off To A Good 2021 Start With FreeBSD 13.0, PIE By Default, helloSystem
GNUstep Releases Early Wayland Support, Many Other Improvements Too
A Number Of Exciting RISC-V Improvements For Linux 5.13
Linux 5.13 Yanks A NVIDIA NVLink Driver For Lack Of Open-Source User
Wine 6.8 Released With Support For Loading Libraries From Arch-Specific Subdirectories
Pyston 2.2 Released For A Faster Python While Facebook Releases Cinder
Red Hat Is Hiring More LLVM Compiler Engineers