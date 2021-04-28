Following last week's release of Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo", the Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" cycle has now begun.
Ubuntu 21.10 is codenamed the Impish Indri. An Indri is a type of lemur and also known as the babakoto.
In announcing it's open for development, Ubuntu 21.10 auto syncing is beginning. The 21.10 release schedule has the beta set for 23 September, release candidate around 7 October, and the final release slated for 14 October.
Among the changes expected for Ubuntu 21.10 is transitioning to the GCC 11 compiler toolchain, moving to the GNOME 40/41 desktop environment, continued Wayland support improvements, likely the Linux 5.14 kernel and Mesa 21.2, the new desktop installer, continued work on Flutter toolkit usage, and likely much more... Stay tuned to see what comes of the Ubuntu 21.10 cycle, which should be particularly interesting as it's the one ahead of the Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support release and thus likely to introduce a lot of new functionality to allow it to bake ahead of that all important LTS milestone.
