Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 28 April 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT. 1 Comment
UBUNTU --
Following last week's release of Ubuntu 21.04 "Hirsute Hippo", the Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" cycle has now begun.

Ubuntu 21.10 is codenamed the Impish Indri. An Indri is a type of lemur and also known as the babakoto.

In announcing it's open for development, Ubuntu 21.10 auto syncing is beginning. The 21.10 release schedule has the beta set for 23 September, release candidate around 7 October, and the final release slated for 14 October.

Among the changes expected for Ubuntu 21.10 is transitioning to the GCC 11 compiler toolchain, moving to the GNOME 40/41 desktop environment, continued Wayland support improvements, likely the Linux 5.14 kernel and Mesa 21.2, the new desktop installer, continued work on Flutter toolkit usage, and likely much more... Stay tuned to see what comes of the Ubuntu 21.10 cycle, which should be particularly interesting as it's the one ahead of the Ubuntu 22.04 Long Term Support release and thus likely to introduce a lot of new functionality to allow it to bake ahead of that all important LTS milestone.
1 Comment
Related News
Ubuntu 21.04 Released With Wayland By Default, New Dark Theme
Ubuntu 21.04 Testing Week Continues For Taming The Hirsute Hippo
Ubuntu 21.04 Beta Released For This Linux 5.11 Powered Update With Wayland By Default
Canonical Releases "Ubuntu on Windows Community Preview"
Ubuntu Figuring Out Whether To FSCK Its File-Systems At Boot
Ubuntu 21.04 Moves Ahead With Enabling LTO Optimizations For Greater Performance
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
University Banned From Contributing To Linux Kernel For Intentionally Inserting Bugs
IBM To Kernel Maintainer: "You Are An IBM Employee 100% Of The Time"
IBM Clarifies Stance On Developers Working On Open-Source Projects In Off-Hours
University of Minnesota Linux "Hypocrite Commit" Researchers Publish Open Letter
Fedora 34 To Release Next Week As A Very Exciting Update
Firefox 89 Beta Released With UI Changes
Microsoft Posts WSLg Preview - GUI App Support With Windows Subsystem For Linux
AMD Proposing Redesign For How Linux GPU Drivers Work - Explicit Fences Everywhere