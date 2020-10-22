Ubuntu 20.10 Released With GNOME 3.38, Active Directory Installer Integration
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 October 2020 at 01:16 PM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Ubuntu 20.10, the "Groovy Gorilla", is now officially available.

Ubuntu 20.10 features many improvements like:

- The GNOME 3.38 desktop is available with a wealth of improvements there including several performance optimizations / fixes handled by Canonical's desktop team.

- The Ubiquity installer now has Microsoft Active Directory integration.

- Continued work on the experimental OpenZFS file-system support that is available as an option when installing Ubuntu.

- Linux 5.8 and Mesa 20.2 are available as a big upgrade for hardware support and in terms of Mesa faster graphics. Especially with Mesa 20.2 enabling RADV ACO by default, Radeon Linux gamers on Ubuntu woll now find better performance.

- Compiler and other tooling updates like GCC 10, Python 3.8, and many other updates.

- Restricted access to dmesg to administrator/root users.

- Switching of IPTables to use the Nftables back-end.

- Official Raspberry Pi 4 support.

- Many other package updates.

The official release images of Ubuntu 20.10 are available from releases.ubuntu.com.
