ZFS/Zsys Improvements Are Already Underway For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 5 November 2019 at 12:03 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
While Ubuntu 19.10 just shipped two weeks ago with its initial desktop install support to a root ZFS file-system option, feature work is already happening of ZFS changes destined for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu's Zsys daemon being built around ZFS' advanced feature set.

With Ubuntu 19.10 in the Ubiquity installer is just the single (experimental) option at install-time for a guided ZFS root file-system setup. For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubiquity is expected to expand upon that and also offer ZFS options through the advanced partitioning area of the desktop installer.

Jean-Baptiste Lallement has already opened a merge request destined for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS that shifts around the ZFS install option. Options for the root ZFS install as well as the existing LVM (Logical Volume Manager) based installation are being punted off to an "advanced features" dialog.

The Zsys cards also points to their other ZFS/Zsys work being worked on for the 20.04 LTS cycle. Other items include installing GRUB in a systematically created EFI system partition (ESP), dynamic /boot sizing, GRUB integration fixes, properly unmounting / on shutdown, and other items. Recently there's also been Zsys README improvements.

While the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle is just getting going, Canonical's continued work on ZFS/Zsys is sure to make this another exciting cycle to monitor.
