For those with extra time on their hands due to being at home and social distancing, Canonical released the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS beta today for testing.
The Ubuntu 20.04 "Focal Fossa" beta is out for the desktop, server, and cloud platforms. Additionally, beta images are available for Kubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu Kylin, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Studio, and Xubuntu.
This Ubuntu 20.04 beta provides a near-final look at how Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will be shipping later this month with its GNOME 3.36 desktop, improved ZFS file-system support, Mesa 20.0 + Linux 5.4, and many other updates.
Ubuntu 20.04 beta download links via the mailing list announcement.
