Ubuntu 19.10 To Be The Eoan ________
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 18 April 2019 at 01:38 PM EDT. 5 Comments
UBUNTU --
With Ubuntu 19.04 out the door, it's time to kick off Ubuntu 19.10 as the next six-month installment of Ubuntu Linux and the last before Ubuntu 20.04 as the next LTS release.

The full codename of Ubuntu 19.10 has yet to be revealed, but it will start with "Eoan." Ubuntu Eoan is now in the archive and this distro-info-data bug report from today confirms it will be EOAN EANIMAL. Mark Shuttleworth, Ubuntu's codename'r in chief (among other roles), has yet to officially announce the EE codename or cycle objectives.

Eoan means "relating to the dawn or the east."

The last time there was an Ubuntu EE release was the Edgy Eft thirteen years ago for Ubuntu 6.10.

With Ubuntu 19.10 we are looking forward to the likely new desktop installer and ZFS installation support and other improvements but Wayland-by-default isn't expected now until Ubuntu 20.10. It will also be interesting to see what comes of GNOME 3.34 for Ubuntu 19.10. Stay tuned.
5 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu 19.04 Released As A Big Linux Desktop Improvement Thanks To GNOME 3.32
Xubuntu 19.04 Is Ready With To Provide Its Updated Lightweight Xfce Desktop Experience
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
Ubuntu Still Working On ZFS Install Support, But Not In Time For 19.04
Ubuntu 19.04 Beta Now Available For Testing With Linux 5.0 + GNOME Shell 3.32 Experience
Ubuntu Studio Will Be Sticking Around As An Official Ubuntu Flavor
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
ZFS Indications Have Us Already Eager For Ubuntu 19.10
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps