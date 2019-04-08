With Ubuntu 19.04 out the door, it's time to kick off Ubuntu 19.10 as the next six-month installment of Ubuntu Linux and the last before Ubuntu 20.04 as the next LTS release.
The full codename of Ubuntu 19.10 has yet to be revealed, but it will start with "Eoan." Ubuntu Eoan is now in the archive and this distro-info-data bug report from today confirms it will be EOAN EANIMAL. Mark Shuttleworth, Ubuntu's codename'r in chief (among other roles), has yet to officially announce the EE codename or cycle objectives.
Eoan means "relating to the dawn or the east."
The last time there was an Ubuntu EE release was the Edgy Eft thirteen years ago for Ubuntu 6.10.
With Ubuntu 19.10 we are looking forward to the likely new desktop installer and ZFS installation support and other improvements but Wayland-by-default isn't expected now until Ubuntu 20.10. It will also be interesting to see what comes of GNOME 3.34 for Ubuntu 19.10. Stay tuned.
