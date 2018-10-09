While Ubuntu 18.10 is set to roll out this week with its new theme and an assortment of package updates and other enhancements, there is one feature Canonical previously talked about for the Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" cycle that we have yet to see made public.
After Canonical added a software/hardware survey on new installs for the Ubuntu 18.04 cycle to collect statistics on its users, for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle is when they were planning on making that mass amount of data public. But unfortunately the 18.10 release is nearing this week and we've heard nothing out of Canonical on making this data public.
I've reached out to some developers to no avail on new details. They did publish a static snapshot of some user stats back in June but their public website, well, has yet to be made public.
We'll see if they announce their stats website in the days ahead or if it's going to be quietly kept private or held off as an action item for the Ubuntu 19.04 development cycle.
