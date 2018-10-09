The Expected Feature We Didn't See Yet For Ubuntu 18.10
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 October 2018 at 05:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
While Ubuntu 18.10 is set to roll out this week with its new theme and an assortment of package updates and other enhancements, there is one feature Canonical previously talked about for the Ubuntu 18.10 "Cosmic Cuttlefish" cycle that we have yet to see made public.

After Canonical added a software/hardware survey on new installs for the Ubuntu 18.04 cycle to collect statistics on its users, for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle is when they were planning on making that mass amount of data public. But unfortunately the 18.10 release is nearing this week and we've heard nothing out of Canonical on making this data public.

I've reached out to some developers to no avail on new details. They did publish a static snapshot of some user stats back in June but their public website, well, has yet to be made public.

We'll see if they announce their stats website in the days ahead or if it's going to be quietly kept private or held off as an action item for the Ubuntu 19.04 development cycle.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
You Can Help Ubuntu This Weekend Test The Near-Final Cosmic Cuttlefish
Ubuntu Touch OTA-5 Is Being Prepped With New Browser, Qt Auto Scaling
Ubuntu's Bring-Up Of NVIDIA's Driver With Mir Continues
The MATE Wayland Port Is Moving Along, NVIDIA Mir Support Still Being Tackled
Following Mir 1.0, Developers Encouraged To Target Wayland Instead Of Mir Client API
Ubuntu 18.10 Beta Now Available For Testing The Cosmic Cuttlefish
Popular News This Week
Raspberry Pi's Raspbian OS Updated With New Kernel, Startup Wizard Improvements
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
The Linux Kernel In 2018 Finally Deems USB 3.0 Ubiquitous Rather Than An Oddity
La Frite: A Libre ARM SBC For $5, 10x Faster Than The Raspberry Pi Zero
Microsoft Joins Open Invention Network With Its 60,000+ Patents
GNOME 3.32 Planning To Retire Application Menus