U-Boot Has Been Seeing Better x86 Support, EFI Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 22 August 2019 at 05:55 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Google's Simon Glass who is part of the Chromium / Chrome OS team presented at this week's Embedded Linux Conference in San Diego on U-Boot.

U-Boot continues making good progress particularly on the embedded front for where this bootloader is most well known, but it's also been seeing increasing x86 support. Currently U-Boot supports around 10 different Intel SoCs and can handle booting from Coreboot on most boards. Intel Apollolake support is forthcoming to U-Boot. Additionally, FSP2 support for the newer version of Intel's firmware support package is being worked on for U-Boot. Also new on U-Boot's x86 front is slimbootloader support.

Outside of x86, U-Boot has seen continued progress on its ability for handling EFI programs and replacing UEFI for many use-cases, U-Boot can also act as an EFI payload itself.

Those interested in finding out more about U-Boot's happenings in 2019 and what is possibly on the horizon can see this PDF slide deck from Simon Glass' ELC presentation.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
The Linux Foundation, Intel & Co Form The Confidential Computing Consortium
Blender 2.81 To Feature Intel Open Image Denoise & Eevee Renderer Improvements
OBS Studio 24.0 Will Let You Pause While Recording, Other New Options
Git 2.23 Brings New Switch & Restore Sub-Commands
Apache Software Foundation's Code-Base Valued At $20 Billion USD
NordLynx: NordVPN Builds New Tech Around WireGuard
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
AMD Bulldozer/Jaguar CPUs Will No Longer Advertise RdRand Support Under Linux
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
Microsoft's Component Firmware Update Is Their Latest Short-Sighted Spec
A Script Making It Easier Turning A FreeBSD Install Into A Working Desktop