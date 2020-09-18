Back in May the Taiwins Wayland compositor was announced as a compact compositor based on Libweston while Thursday marked its second release.
With Taiwins 0.2 the switch was made from using libweston as a basis for the compositor to now using Sway's WLROOTS library. Libweston was dropped over open bugs and other issues and in part the ability to get patches easily merged back into upstream libweston. So with the shortcomings of the Weston library, Taiwins 0.2 is now running on WLROOTS. However, by the next release they hope to have their thin layer over WLROOTS removed so that library isn't needed either.
Taiwins 0.2 supports dynamic window management, extensible via Lua scripting, an efficient OpenGL renderer, widgets support with Lua, a built-in profiler/debugger, an Emacs-like key binding system, and other features.
Those interested in learning more about the Taiwins 0.2 Wayland compositor can see its release announcement. More details on the project itself at Taiwins.org.
