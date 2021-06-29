System76 Releases Pop!_OS 21.04 With New COSMIC Desktop
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 29 June 2021 at 08:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
Linux PC hardware manufacturer System76 has released Pop!_OS 21.04 as the newest version of their Ubuntu downstream that also features their new GNOME-based COSMIC desktop.

Pop!_OS 21.04 is based on Ubuntu 21.04 but headlined by their new COSMIC desktop as various customizations like different docking options, improved keyboard shortcut handling, a plug-in system for the launcher, and other configurable items.


More details on the COSMIC desktop via the System76 blog. The Denver-based company also published a separate blog post outlining how they worked on the COSMIC design.

COSMIC appears to have been the primary focus by System76 this development cycle besides re-basing against the Ubuntu 21.04 packages. Pop!_OS is available for both System76 and non-System76 hardware and this Linux distribution can be downloaded from pop.system76.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
Haiku R1 Beta 3 Aims For Release In About One Month
Alpine Linux 3.14 Released With Many Package Updates For This Lightweight Distro
Haiku OS Continues Making Progress On RISC-V, Adds Stack Protection
Genode OS 21.05 Released With Webcam Support, Encrypted File Vault
Raspberry Pi OS Updated With Faster OpenSSH, Software Upgrades
Archinstall 2.2 Released For Improving This Easy-To-Use Arch Linux Installer
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More