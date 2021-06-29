Linux PC hardware manufacturer System76 has released Pop!_OS 21.04 as the newest version of their Ubuntu downstream that also features their new GNOME-based COSMIC desktop.
Pop!_OS 21.04 is based on Ubuntu 21.04 but headlined by their new COSMIC desktop as various customizations like different docking options, improved keyboard shortcut handling, a plug-in system for the launcher, and other configurable items.
More details on the COSMIC desktop via the System76 blog. The Denver-based company also published a separate blog post outlining how they worked on the COSMIC design.
COSMIC appears to have been the primary focus by System76 this development cycle besides re-basing against the Ubuntu 21.04 packages. Pop!_OS is available for both System76 and non-System76 hardware and this Linux distribution can be downloaded from pop.system76.com.
