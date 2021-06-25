Simon Ser has released Sway 1.6.1 as the newest version of this popular i3-inspired Wayland compositor.
Sway 1.6 came back in April with better Flatpak/Snap application integration, smoother move/resize operations, X11 clipboard handling improvements, and many other improvements for this popular "indie" Wayland compositor.
With Thursday's Sway 1.6.1 release the primary change is now supporting WLROOTS 0.14. WLROOTS 0.14 was released earlier this week with working to refactor the rendering code, the Pixman renderer has been merged, session management is now entirely handled by libseat, support for the xdg-activation-v1 protocol, the GLES2 renderer code is now considered optional, and many other changes.
In addition to adapting to WLROOTS 0.14 API changes, Sway 1.6.1 has a variety of different bug fixes. Details on those fixes found in Sway 1.6.1 and source download links for this Wayland compositor can be fetched from GitHub.
