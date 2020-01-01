Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

For those looking for some family-friendly, open-source gaming fun this weekend, SuperTuxKart 1.1 has been released as the Mario Kart inspired cross-platform racing game.SuperTuxKart brings better online multiplayer handling, user interface improvements, the new "Pumpkin Park" arena, better mobile support, the ability to display emojis, and various other features. On the networking/Internet side is IPv6 support, AI support for local networking servers, various lag issues resolved, and other improvements.SuperTuxKart has also begun dual licensing the code (GPLv3 + MPL) in order to open it up for shipping in various mobile app stores, like the Apple App Store and potentially game consoles.



The STK 1.0 trailer for those unfamiliar with this game... No updated v1.1 trailer yet.