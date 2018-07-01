The Steam Survey numbers are now available for June 2018 and indicate at least on a percentage basis a small decline in the Linux gaming market-share.
While from April to May was a small increase for Linux gamers, that was not the case for June at least on a percentage basis. The figures just posted by Valve report a 0.05% drop, down to an overall Linux gaming marketshare as judged by this dominate game distribution service at 0.52%. Meanwhile the macOS numbers dropped a bit too (-0.14%) down to 2.93% and the Windows gaming market-share climbed to 96.52%.
The Linux gaming percentage continues hovering around the 0.5% mark on Steam with no major breakthroughs for AAA Linux gaming being the unfortunate situation. Linux VR gaming is slowly getting better albeit no compelling reason to use it over Windows, AAA-quality Linux games are just trickling in these days, no SteamOS-powered Steam Machines on the horizon, and for the time being just really no serious incentives for gamers to switch to Linux over Windows. But Valve does continue investing in Linux with their continued graphics driver improvements, occasional updates to SteamOS, and sponsorship of events like DebConf and XDC, among other open-source/Linux initiatives from the Bellevue company.
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS remains the most popular Linux distribution on Steam followed by Ubuntu 16.04. Of the Linux gaming numbers, Valve reports 80% of them are using Intel CPUs to 20% with AMD. The GeForce GTX 1060 remains the most popular graphics card for Linux gamers followed by the GeForce GTX 970 followed by Intel HD Graphics.
The latest Steam Survey numbers can be found at SteamPowered.com.
