Steam Linux Use For June 2018 Comes In At 0.52%
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 1 July 2018 at 08:40 PM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
The Steam Survey numbers are now available for June 2018 and indicate at least on a percentage basis a small decline in the Linux gaming market-share.

While from April to May was a small increase for Linux gamers, that was not the case for June at least on a percentage basis. The figures just posted by Valve report a 0.05% drop, down to an overall Linux gaming marketshare as judged by this dominate game distribution service at 0.52%. Meanwhile the macOS numbers dropped a bit too (-0.14%) down to 2.93% and the Windows gaming market-share climbed to 96.52%.

The Linux gaming percentage continues hovering around the 0.5% mark on Steam with no major breakthroughs for AAA Linux gaming being the unfortunate situation. Linux VR gaming is slowly getting better albeit no compelling reason to use it over Windows, AAA-quality Linux games are just trickling in these days, no SteamOS-powered Steam Machines on the horizon, and for the time being just really no serious incentives for gamers to switch to Linux over Windows. But Valve does continue investing in Linux with their continued graphics driver improvements, occasional updates to SteamOS, and sponsorship of events like DebConf and XDC, among other open-source/Linux initiatives from the Bellevue company.

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS remains the most popular Linux distribution on Steam followed by Ubuntu 16.04. Of the Linux gaming numbers, Valve reports 80% of them are using Intel CPUs to 20% with AMD. The GeForce GTX 1060 remains the most popular graphics card for Linux gamers followed by the GeForce GTX 970 followed by Intel HD Graphics.

The latest Steam Survey numbers can be found at SteamPowered.com.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Croteam Incubator's IHRB Gets Linux Support
X-Plane Flight Simulator Reports Linux Users At Just About 1%
Feral Is Bringing Total War: WARHAMMER 2 To Linux
A Closer Look At The GeForce GTX 1060 vs. Radeon RX 580 In Thrones of Britannia
A Total War Saga: THRONES OF BRITANNIA Is Now Out For Linux, Powered By Vulkan
THRONES OF BRITANNIA Launching For Linux On Thursday, Another Vulkan Game
Popular News This Week
It Turns Out RISC-V Hardware So Far Isn't Entirely Open-Source
Gentoo Was Compromised On GitHub
GTK+ 3.24 To Deliver Some New Features While Waiting For GTK4
Google Gets DirectX Shader Compiler Working On Linux
Fedora 29 Aims To Offer Up Modules For Everyone
Debian 8.11 Released As The End Of The Line For Jessie