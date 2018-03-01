With the start of a new month comes a new batch of Steam Survey results from Valve... For February 2018 they are reporting a 0.28% marketshare.
The 0.28% is perhaps more believable than in previous months with the February numbers reporting just a 0.03% increase over January's figures. Originally the December numbers reported a 0.43% marketshare for Linux and lowered it to 0.26%. For the January numbers they then reported a 0.41% marketshare for Linux, only in mid-February to lower those that January count down to 0.25%.
With these initial numbers for February 2018 only reporting a 0.03% increase for the Linux market, it seems more plausible and hopefully won't be subject to more corrections by Valve later in the month. At least what seems most people will agree to is that the overall Linux gaming marketshare remains a sub-1% group with not many gaming firms generally seeing more than a couple percent Linux sales figures if they are lucky.
The Feburary 2018 figures put Windows at 98.31% and the macOS share now at 1.33%. Five years ago, for reference, Steam on Linux was around 2% -- with this being a percentage, there are likely more Linux gamers today given Steam's continuously growing volume, albeit Windows users are being picked up much more rapidly.
Of the Linux metrics, they report 81.96% of the penguin gamers are using Intel, most are using quad-core CPUs, the GeForce GTX 1060 remains the most popular discrete GPU for Linux gamers, NVIDIA dominates the most-used GPUs, but the most popular AMD Radeon graphics card is reported to be the Radeon RX 480.
Those wishing to check out these latest Steam Survey monthly numbers can find them at SteamPowered.com.
