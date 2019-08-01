Steam Linux Usage Slipped In July According To Valve's Current Data

While Steam Play continues getting better for allowing more Windows games to run on Linux to enhance the overall Linux gaming ecosystem, Valve's latest monthly data for Steam shows another month-to-month decline in usage at least on percentage terms.
The Steam numbers put out tonight by Valve for July 2019 show a 0.05% decline for Linux usage down to 0.79%.... But this is another month with rather flakey numbers. Valve originally pegged Steam's Linux usage for June at 0.76% only to quietly revise it at some point during July to apparently 0.84%.
Year-over-year, this is close to the 0.74% for Steam on Linux last July but well off the early highs of 2~3%, but we'll see if those sorts of percentages can return once Steam Play further matures along with Valve's related work on OpenVR, ACO, Proton, and related projects to enhance the Linux gaming ecosystem.
So at this stage they are reporting a 0.05% decline to 0.79% while macOS comes in at 2.93% and Windows at 96.28%.
Those wanting to dig through the Steam Survey numbers in more detail can do so at SteamPowered.com.
