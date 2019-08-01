Steam Linux Usage Slipped In July According To Valve's Current Data
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 August 2019 at 08:44 PM EDT. 4 Comments
VALVE --
While Steam Play continues getting better for allowing more Windows games to run on Linux to enhance the overall Linux gaming ecosystem, Valve's latest monthly data for Steam shows another month-to-month decline in usage at least on percentage terms.

The Steam numbers put out tonight by Valve for July 2019 show a 0.05% decline for Linux usage down to 0.79%.... But this is another month with rather flakey numbers. Valve originally pegged Steam's Linux usage for June at 0.76% only to quietly revise it at some point during July to apparently 0.84%.

Year-over-year, this is close to the 0.74% for Steam on Linux last July but well off the early highs of 2~3%, but we'll see if those sorts of percentages can return once Steam Play further matures along with Valve's related work on OpenVR, ACO, Proton, and related projects to enhance the Linux gaming ecosystem.

So at this stage they are reporting a 0.05% decline to 0.79% while macOS comes in at 2.93% and Windows at 96.28%.

Those wanting to dig through the Steam Survey numbers in more detail can do so at SteamPowered.com.
4 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Valve News
Proton Re-Based To Wine 4.11, Adds D9VK Direct3D 9, Better CPU Utilization & DXVK 1.3
Valve Funded Development Of Xrdesktop - Lets GNOME & KDE Work In VR
Valve's ACO AMD Shader Compiler Now Can Handle Vertex Shaders
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs
Valve Has Been Developing A New Mesa Vulkan Shader Compiler For Radeon
Valve's Steam Survey Data Shows Linux Usage Pulling Back During June
Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD Replacing Their 48-Core Opteron Infrastructure With Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs
Linux 5.2/5.3 Kernel Performance On The AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
Sailfish OS 3.1 Released As Jolla's Biggest Update In A Year
Linux's 32-Bit Kernel Has Been Buggy Since Being Mitigated For Meltdown
Alibaba Crafts A 16-Core RISC-V Chip @ 2.5GHz
Razer's Linux Laptop Plans Appear To Have Been Mothballed