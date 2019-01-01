Steam On Linux Usage Ended 2018 At Around 0.82%
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 1 January 2019 at 08:54 PM EST. 1 Comment
With the start of a new month brings the Steam Survey results for the month prior where we see the Linux gaming market-share ending at a high point for the year.

According to the just-published data from Valve, the Linux gaming population on Steam reached 0.82% during December, a +0.1% increase compared to the month prior. Windows was at 95.86% (-0.58%) while macOS rose 0.47% to 3.31%. That +0.10% increase is a bit odd though as at least initially, Valve was reporting 0.80% for November, which they must have revised lower to 0.72% in that case.

The 0.82% for Linux is the highest we've seen since at least early 2017. Initially when Steam on Linux first rolled out it was close to a 0.2% market-share before following a steady decline, granted, the Steam overall user-base continues growing rapidly. In recent months though there have been consecutive increases in the Linux gaming population since Valve rolled out Steam Play for handling Wine/Proton-based Windows games running nicely on Linux.

So assuming the latest Steam Survey results are accurate, it's nice that the Linux gaming market-share ended at a high point for 2018 although still below the 1% figure.
