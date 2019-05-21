SiFive RISC-V SoCs Can Now Be Paired With A GPU... Imagination's PowerVR
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 21 May 2019 at 07:32 AM EDT. 6 Comments
HARDWARE --
If you want a SiFive SoC for the royalty-free, open-source RISC-V architecture it's now possible to pair it with graphics. Unfortunately, the graphics option is about as far from open-source as possible.

SiFive announced last week that Imagination Technologies has joined their DesignShare ecosystem to open up PowerVR GPUs and neural network acceleration (NNA) IP cores for SiFive SoCs. SiFive talks up the PowerVR GPU as being Vulkan-capable and "the very best performance and flexibility." That flexibility, however, does not extend to open-source drivers. Sadly the PowerVR GPU open-source support remains virtually non-existent and hearing "PowerVR" still likely sends chills down your back from years ago when their graphics IP was more common and worrisome for Linux users.

It would have been more interesting if SiFive SoCs could feature say Vivante graphics IP where at least there is the open-source Etnaviv graphics driver stack that while OpenGL-only and limited at this point, at least it's open-source to jive with the principals of RISC-V.

More details in this press release.
6 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Spectre/Meltdown/L1TF/MDS Mitigation Costs On An Intel Dual Core + HT Laptop
The Better Logitech Wireless Device Support In The Linux 5.2 Kernel
Raptor's Blackbird micro-ATX POWER9 System Is Ready To Take Flight This Week
Intel Agilex Now Supported By Linux 5.2 Kernel; ARM Boards Like Jetson Nano Also Added
The FSF Has Certified A USB To Parallel Printer Cable For Respecting Your Freedom
Librem 5 Developer Kit's Mainline Kernel Support Hits 12th Patch Revision
Popular News This Week
Linux's vmalloc Seeing "Large Performance Benefits" With 5.2 Kernel Changes
MDS / Zombieload Mitigations Come At A Real Cost, Even If Keeping Hyper Threading On
Hands On With The Atomic Pi As A $35 Intel Atom Alternative To The Raspberry Pi
Developers Start Debating Whether To Block Password-Based Root SSH Logins For Fedora 31
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability
Mozilla, Cloudflare & Others Propose BinaryAST For Faster JavaScript Load Times