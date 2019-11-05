Shadow of the Tomb Raider Now Officially Available For Linux

Feral Interactive has just shipped their Linux (and macOS) port of Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition.While Shadow of the Tomb Raider could previously play under Steam Play, this latest Tomb Raider title now has a native Linux port that is backed using the Vulkan graphics API.Running Shadow of the Tomb Raider on Linux they recommend any Vulkan-supported AMD GPU (namely R9 285+ unless enabling AMDGPU for GCN 1.0/1.1 hardware) with Mesa 19.0+ and any NVIDIA Vulkan GPU (GeForce GTX 680+) with 418 series or newer driver. These requirements aren't too strict, which is great to see, particularly in not requiring brand spanking new drivers.

More information on the Shadow of the Tomb Raider Linux port via Feral Interactive . There is a built-in benchmark for Shadow of the Tomb Raider but at last check no CLI controls for benchmarking, so depending upon whether any workarounds are in place, there may be some GPU/driver Linux tests coming in the days ahead.