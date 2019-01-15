Samba 4.10 RC1 Released: Adds Offline Domain Backups, Now Defaults To Python 3
Samba 4.10 release candidate 1 was announced today as the open-source SMB implementation with support for Windows Server and Active Directory domains.

The Samba 4.10 release is bringing export/restore features for Group Policy Objects (GPO), pre-fork process model improvements, support for offline domain backups with the samba-tool domain backup command now supporting an offline option, support for group membership statistics within a domain, Python 3 is now considered the default Python implementation while Python 2 support is retained, JSON logging improvements, and other work.

The Samba 4.10 highlights as of today's release candidate can be found via the Samba.org documentation.

Samba 4.10 is expected to be released as stable by early March with possible two more release candidates over February if needed for testing.
