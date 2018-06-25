SDL2 Wayland Now Supports XDG Shell's XDG_WM_Base

The SDL2 library has revised its XDG Shell unstable code into offering xdg-wm-base support from the stable XDG Shell protocol.
The "xdg_wm_base" interface is for creating desktop-style surfaces with spinning Wayland surfaces (wl_surfaces) into windows in a desktop environment that can be dragged, resized, maximized, etc. It's documented in full via wayland-protocols.
The SDL2 update to supporting the stable version of the protocol is now in place, though Ryan Gordon who did this work notes there are more improvements to be made, "Making the Wayland target robust (and uh, with title bars) is going to take a lot of work on top of this. "
But at least with most Linux/SDL2 gamers running their games full-screen, that xdg_wm_base support for application windows is presumably less of a priority than other functionality.
SDL 2.0.9 is the current release of the Simple DirectMedia Layer under development.
