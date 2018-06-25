SDL2 Wayland Now Supports XDG Shell's XDG_WM_Base
Written by Michael Larabel in Wayland on 25 June 2018 at 06:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
WAYLAND --
The SDL2 library has revised its XDG Shell unstable code into offering xdg-wm-base support from the stable XDG Shell protocol.

The "xdg_wm_base" interface is for creating desktop-style surfaces with spinning Wayland surfaces (wl_surfaces) into windows in a desktop environment that can be dragged, resized, maximized, etc. It's documented in full via wayland-protocols.

The SDL2 update to supporting the stable version of the protocol is now in place, though Ryan Gordon who did this work notes there are more improvements to be made, "Making the Wayland target robust (and uh, with title bars) is going to take a lot of work on top of this. "

But at least with most Linux/SDL2 gamers running their games full-screen, that xdg_wm_base support for application windows is presumably less of a priority than other functionality.

SDL 2.0.9 is the current release of the Simple DirectMedia Layer under development.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Wayland News
Sway 1.0 Wayland Compositor Nears With Floating Windows, Tablet Support & More
Wayland's Weston 5.0 Moved Up To An August Release
Wayland Remote Desktop May Come To Fedora 29
Libinput 1.11 Released With Record & Replay Capabilities, New Acceleration Code
Weston Might Move To 4 Month Releases While Wayland's Maturity May Stop Timed Cycles
Weston Now Has Its New Touchscreen Calibrator
Popular News This Week
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
Intel CEO Brian Krzanich Resigns
PulseAudio 12.0 Released With Many Improvements
Git 2.18 Released With Initial Version Of Its New Wire Protocol
GNU FreeDink - One Of The Few Fully Free Software Games - Now Runs On The Web
Zapcc Caching C++ Compiler Open-Sourced