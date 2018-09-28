SDL2's OpenGL Renderer Now Provides Some State Caching, SDL 2.0.9 Is Looking Great
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 28 September 2018 at 05:13 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
A few days back I wrote about the SDL library improving its 2D rendering code with a new batching system to yield greater performance. Since then the improvements have not stopped for this library that is critical to most Linux games and other multi-platform software.

The latest addition to the SDL2 render code is the OpenGL renderer now caching some state to help improve the performance if operating in the non-batching mode. This OpenGL state caching should help with performance as we've seen from the other GL caching efforts. This state caching was also extended to the OpenGL ES renderer code too. As part of this state cache work, some bugs in the render code were also addressed.

It looks like the SDL 2.0.9 release may be coming together soon especially with it being a half-year since SDL 2.0.8 and that roughly being around their release cadence these days for the Simple DirectMedia Library.

Besides the SDL2 render improvements, the SDL 2.0.9 release is bringing a new sensors API, a function to obtain display orientation, improved controller support as well as some new controllers being supported, support for adjusting thread priority and a new time-critical level for the highest priority, various Android updates, and countless other alterations and additions.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Blade Symphony: Harmonious Prelude Is Now Available For Sword-Fighting Linux Gamers
Total War: THREE KINGDOMS Is Coming To Linux Next Spring
FlightGear 2018.3 Flight Simulator Prepares For Landing
SDL's 2D Render API Getting Improved With New Batching System
PlayOnLinux 5.0 Alpha Released With Redesigned UI, Phoenicis
Ioquake3-Derived Spearmint 1.0 Engine Coming Next Month, But Ceasing Development
Popular News This Week
Vulkan 1.1.85 Released With Raytracing, Mesh Shaders & Other New NVIDIA Extensions
Purism Announces The "Librem Key"
Mesa Can Finally Build With Almost No Compiler Warnings
Fedora Is Looking For Help Testing Their New Silverblue
AMD Adds A Seemingly New Polaris ID To Their Linux Driver
A Time Namespace Has Been Proposed For The Linux Kernel